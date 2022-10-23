CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $289,982,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $22,271,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,044,000 after purchasing an additional 300,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.87. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.