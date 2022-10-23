Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of OC opened at $85.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.36.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.