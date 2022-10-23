Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

