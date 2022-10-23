3,016 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.14. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

