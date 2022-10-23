Clear Street Markets LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

CINF stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

