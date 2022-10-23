Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New $406,000 Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

