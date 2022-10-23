Jennison Associates LLC Invests $11.61 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,607,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tractor Supply at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.79.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $197.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.96 and its 200 day moving average is $198.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

