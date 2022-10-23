Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 65,835 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Corning worth $13,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Corning by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 86,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

