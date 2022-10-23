W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 383.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $203,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GWW opened at $519.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $421.98 and a 52-week high of $588.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $537.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

