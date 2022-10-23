Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 416.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $155.43 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMC. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

