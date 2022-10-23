Clear Street Markets LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 412.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 101,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 387,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,885,000 after purchasing an additional 207,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average is $88.23. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.21.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.