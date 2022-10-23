Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 293.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 118.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

