iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 11,425,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,520 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $42,485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.