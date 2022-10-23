Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $156.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

