eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 982.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Barclays reduced their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $38.41 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.