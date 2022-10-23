Jennison Associates LLC Has $9.16 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172,754 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

