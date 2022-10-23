Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.43% of Q2 worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 269.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 34.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $27.86 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

