Jennison Associates LLC Buys 81,982 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,982 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of PENN Entertainment worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 53.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PENN. Barclays upped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Further Reading

