Jennison Associates LLC Has $9.91 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 116,510 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Ciena worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in Ciena by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.74.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $108,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,882.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,411. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.