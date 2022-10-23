Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Black Knight by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,090,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,163,000 after buying an additional 3,874,306 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $97,197,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $31,631,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 558.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 327,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after purchasing an additional 277,670 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $3,614,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKI opened at $60.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.33.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 33.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

