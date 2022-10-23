Jennison Associates LLC Has $13.13 Million Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.59% of National Vision worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in National Vision by 49.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 310,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 102,431 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $672,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $907,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $1,844,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

National Vision Price Performance

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.50. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.67 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

