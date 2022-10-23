Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 497 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FTV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.07.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

