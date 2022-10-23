Jennison Associates LLC Sells 6,754 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $15,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.3656 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

