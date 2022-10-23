Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,034 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $18,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $50.50 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

