Jennison Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,544 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.16% of Cardlytics worth $16,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth $8,621,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cardlytics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after buying an additional 138,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cardlytics by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 133,670 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $3,629,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $3,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.15. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $97.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $75.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.62 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cardlytics

In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $33,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,798 shares in the company, valued at $791,822.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John V. Balen bought 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,798 shares in the company, valued at $748,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Balen bought 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,822.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,458 shares of company stock valued at $249,826. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.