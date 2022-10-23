Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 221,912 Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 221,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

