Clear Street Markets LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 184.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9,444.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 185.0% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after buying an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $306.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.36.

Insider Activity

United Rentals Trading Up 3.4 %

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $284.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.00 and a 200-day moving average of $290.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

