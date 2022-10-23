Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 195 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $140.99 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

