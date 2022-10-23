Clear Street Markets LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 410.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Genuine Parts by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $162.35 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.73 and its 200 day moving average is $143.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Genuine Parts Profile



Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

