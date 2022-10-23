Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $131.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.45.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

