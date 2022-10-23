Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE opened at $69.31 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

