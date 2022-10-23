Comerica Bank Sells 4,011 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Nucor by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Trading Up 8.5 %
NUE opened at $135.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.29%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor
In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
