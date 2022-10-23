ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,577,216,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 90,201.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 322,920 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 5.7 %

ASML stock opened at $462.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.81. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $881.12. The company has a market cap of $189.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ASML Announces Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.18.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.