Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $72.49 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

