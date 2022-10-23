Comerica Bank Has $6.27 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BKLN stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.