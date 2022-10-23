The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 7,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 135,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $40.23 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.