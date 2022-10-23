Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $142.28 on Friday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.49.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

