Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.05 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

