Lincoln National Corp Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,426 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,658.33.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

