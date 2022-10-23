First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 625 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3,289.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,115,000 after buying an additional 237,382 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,658,000 after buying an additional 217,084 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,809,000 after buying an additional 186,700 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.63.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $298.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

