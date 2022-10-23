Resource Planning Group Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Resource Planning Group decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 85,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,503,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 22.1% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in Home Depot by 1,830.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $275.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

