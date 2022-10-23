Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kraft Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,249,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $828,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,726,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,707,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $31.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.43.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.