Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kraft Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,249,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $828,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,726,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,707,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $31.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.43.

