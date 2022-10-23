First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $260,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Carrier Global by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.77.
Carrier Global Stock Performance
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carrier Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
