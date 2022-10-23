Oakmont Corp Sells 67 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oakmont Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.0% of Oakmont Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.3 %

HD stock opened at $275.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

