Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,901,000 after buying an additional 307,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,394,000 after buying an additional 229,899 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,634,000 after buying an additional 1,296,144 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,693,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,559,000 after buying an additional 303,720 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.7 %

DoorDash stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.28. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,321 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

