Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 283.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in APA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 28.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

