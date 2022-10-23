Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1,903.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 702.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,167,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,508 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 43.1% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.32.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

