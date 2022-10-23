Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $93.86 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $134.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

