Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment to $83.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.11. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

