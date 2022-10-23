Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $495,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 2.8 %
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.
Canadian Pacific Railway Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
