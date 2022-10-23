Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $495,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.36. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.